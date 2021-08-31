10 northern districts at further flood risk



A flooded area of Chilmari in Kurigram. PHOTO: OBSERVER

period.

It said that flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may deteriorate in next hours as the water level of Jamuna River is in steady state after rising and may rise in next 48 hours.

The water level of Brahmaputra and Padma is in rising trend and may continue to rise in next 48 hours. The Manu and Khowai would also continue to rise during the period. But, the falling trend of major rivers in the country's North-Eastern part would continue in next 48 hours, it said.

In this situation, FFWC expected stability of flood situation in next 24 hours as the overall flood situation remained mostly stable despite little rises at several places during last 24 hours ending at 6pm on Monday in Brahmaputra basin.

BWDB officials said water levels of the major rivers may mark little rises during next 48 hours as the Brahmaputra is currently in a slightly rising trend

while the Jamuna is in a steady state.

As onrush of upstream water continues to decrease following less monsoon rains in the upstream recently, the flood situation may remain mostly stable in the Brahmaputra basin during the next couple of days.

The FFWC said in its bulletin that water level of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna may rise in the next 48 hours. The flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts in the upper Brahmaputra basin may deteriorate in next 24 hours.

According to BWDB officials, major rivers were flowing above the danger mark (DM) at seven points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts.

Water level of the Dharla further rose by 10cm at Kurigram point during last 24 hours and was flowing above the DM by 34cm while the Brahmaputra marked a further rise by 8cm at Chilmari point and was flowing above the DM by 26m.

The water level of the Jamuna marked little rises by 5cm at Fulchhari, 2cm at Bahadurabad, 2cm at Sariakandi, 5cm at Kazipur and remained unchanged at Sirajganj points during last 24 hours. On Monday, the Jamuna was flowing above the DM by 0cm at Fulchhari, 14cm at Bahadurabad, 32cm at Sariakandi, 31 at Kazipur and 34cm at Sirajganj points in the Brahmaputra basin.

However, water level of the Teesta fell by 32cm at Dalia and 9cm at Kaunia during the period and was flowing below the DM by 32cm and 18cm at these points respectively.

BWDB Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh told the media that flood situation currently remains mostly steady at low-lying areas of Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts.

He hoped the short-term flooding is likely to start improving in 72 hours in the Brahmaputra basin as onrush continues reducing with weakening of seasonal rains both in the upstream and downstream.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) of Rangpur Zakir Hossain said the district and upazila administrations are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps where it's needed.

The District Relief and Rehabilitation Officers (DRRO) different districts have allocated allocated cash and relief materials for distribution among flood-affected people in the affected areas.

Our Correspondent from Jamalpur reports that with the rise of water level in the Jamuna, flood situation in the district slightly deteriorated on Monday. The flash flood inundated low lying areas in nine unions of three upazilas in the district affecting about 800 families.

The affected unions are Kulkandi, Belgachha, Chinaduli, Sapdhari and Noarpara in Islampur upazila, Chikajani and Chukaibari in Dewanganj and Satpoa and Pinga in Sarishabari upazila.

Local Water Development Board officials informed that during last 24 hours, water level in the Jamuna rose 3cm and was flowing 17cm above the danger mark at Bahadurabad ghat point till 3pm.

Jamalpur District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Nayeb Ali said river erosion devoured 41 houses in Chikajani union of Dewanganj upazila and 8 houses in Chinaduli union and 6 in Belgachha union of Islampur upazila. 13 tonnes of rice and Tk seven lakh were allotted for flood victims.

Islampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Golam Morshed said people who lost homes in the river bed will get all assistance.







