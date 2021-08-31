Video
94 C-19 deaths in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 94 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 26,109. Some 3,724 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,497,261.    
Besides, 6,186 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 94.97 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,421,883, according to a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 12.07 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.82 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 30,855 samples.
Among the deaths, 43 died in Dhaka division, 27 in Chattogram, seven in Sylhet, six in Rajshahi, five in Khulna, four in Mymensingh and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,943 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,166 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.5 million lives and infected over 217 million people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 194.308 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


