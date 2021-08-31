415 cos permitted to import 16.93 lakh tonnes of rice

The government has given permission for importing total 16.93 lakh tonnes of rice to 415 private importers and traders for increasing the country's food grain stocks and contain rice price in the local markets, according to the Food Ministry sources.

The Food Ministry on Monday forwarded a letter to the Commerce Ministry allowing the 415 private importers and traders to import the rice and release the imported rice in the market within September 25 this year.

The private importers and traders were given permission to import the rice from abroad taking the advantage of government's import tax waiver. In this regard, the government on August 12 waived the import taxes for encouraging private importers to import more rice to meet up local demands and increasing food grain stocks for meeting any crisis in future.

Due to the waiver of import tax, the importers will get chance to import rice with only 25 percent import tax and regulatory charges instead of 62.5 percent.

Food Ministry's Senior

Assistant Secretary (International Procurement Wing) Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman on Monday confirmed to the Daily Observer about the number of importers and amount of rice import permits.

Regarding the permits, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent, "The country's rice millers and hoarders have been stocking huge amount of rice. They are increasing the market price of rice intentionally. The government wants to control the rice price by importing more rice from abroad. But, the number of intending importers is very small."

"We have given permission to those who showed interest. If we can import the entire amount of rice, we will be able to control the market by supplying imported rice," he said.

He further said that rice price in the markets has started falling after giving permission to import as most hoarders and rice millers have started releasing their stocks fearing probable loss.

According to a Food Ministry statement, the importers would be allowed to import rice comprising five percent broken grain. The importers will have to open letter of credit within 15 days of getting official permits for importing rice.





