Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:53 AM
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot, who suffered a heart attack in mid-air on 27 August died on Monday morning.
He was declared dead on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur. He was on life support in the hospital. The doctors removed his life support after he had died.
The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry of the government and Bangladesh Airlines' Pilot Association (BAPA) have taken separate initiative to bring his dead body back as soon as possible, according to the sources of the ministry and BAPA.
BAPA President Captain Mahbubur Rahman told this correspondent that they had taken all preparations to bring his body back to Dhaka communicating with the Indian authorities concerned.
Captain Nawshad suffered a heart attack mid-air on August 27 and the flight of Biman had to make an
emergency landing at India's Nagpur airport.
After emergency landing, he was rushed to nearby Hope Hospital and later shifted to Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur.
Captain Nawshad was operating a Dhaka-bound flight BG-022 from Muscat carrying 126 passengers. The second pilot of the flight made the emergency landing considering the situation and lives of passengers.
Following the recommendation of the doctors, he was taken to life support. But, as the situation was not improving, Biman pilot Nawshad was declared 'clinically dead'.
The government had given announcement of bearing all the medical expenses of the brave pilot for his attempt to save lives of the passengers despite having the heart attack.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali, Secretary Mokammel Hossain and ministers and secretaries of different ministries condoled on the demise of the brave pilot.


