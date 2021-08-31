

Noted Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha dies

was 85.

Guha died of post-Covid complications at a private hospital here at 11.25 pm on Sunday after a massive

cardiac arrest, family members said.

The writer, whose works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India, had been hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection, they said.

He had earlier contracted Covid-19 in April and was hospitalised for 33 days.

"Buddhadev Guha is no more. He was blessed as to be one with the Divine on the night of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's birthday) 2021. Do join his family and friends in celebrating his life," his elder daughter Maleni B Guhaa said in a social media message.

Guha was predeceased by wife, eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha in 2001. He leaves behind two daughters.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent litterateur Buddhadeb Guha.

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The acclaimed Bengali writer died at a hospital in Kolkata at the age of 85 due to post-Covid complications.

Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha.

In his tweet, Modi wrote: "Shri Buddhadeb Guha's writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. His works were enjoyed across generations, particularly among youngsters. His passing away is a big loss to the literary world. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Guha, describing him as one of the foremost writers in Bengali literature whose death will leave a void.

"Buddhadeb Guha will be remembered for 'Koeler Kachhe', 'Kojagar', 'Ektu Usnotar Jonyo', 'Madhukari', 'Jangalmahal', 'Choroibeti' and other books. He is the creator of two popular fictional characters in Bengali literature Ribhu and Rijuda," Banerjee said in a condolence message.

She offered her condolences to the bereaved family and his countless readers.

Born on June 29, 1936 in Kolkata, Guha had spent his childhood in Rangpur and Barisal districts of East Bengal (now Bangladesh). His childhood experiences and travels left a deep imprint on him, which were reflected in his works later on. -Agencies











