Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Noted Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha dies

PM condoles death

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Noted Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha dies

Noted Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha dies

Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as Madhukari (Honey Gatherer), has died. He
was 85.
Guha died of post-Covid complications at a private hospital here at 11.25 pm on Sunday after a massive
cardiac arrest, family members said.
The writer, whose works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India, had been hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection, they said.
He had earlier contracted Covid-19 in April and was hospitalised for 33 days.
"Buddhadev Guha is no more. He was blessed as to be one with the Divine on the night of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's birthday) 2021. Do join his family and friends in celebrating his life," his elder daughter Maleni B Guhaa said in a social media message.
Guha was predeceased by wife, eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha in 2001. He leaves behind two daughters.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent litterateur Buddhadeb Guha.
She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
The acclaimed Bengali writer died at a hospital in Kolkata at the age of 85 due to post-Covid complications.
Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha.
In his tweet, Modi wrote: "Shri Buddhadeb Guha's writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. His works were enjoyed across generations, particularly among youngsters. His passing away is a big loss to the literary world. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Guha, describing him as one of the foremost writers in Bengali literature whose death will leave a void.
"Buddhadeb Guha will be remembered for 'Koeler Kachhe', 'Kojagar', 'Ektu Usnotar Jonyo', 'Madhukari', 'Jangalmahal', 'Choroibeti' and other books. He is the creator of two popular fictional characters in Bengali literature Ribhu and Rijuda," Banerjee said in a condolence message.
She offered her condolences to the bereaved family and his countless readers.
Born on June 29, 1936 in Kolkata, Guha had spent his childhood in Rangpur and Barisal districts of East Bengal (now Bangladesh). His childhood experiences and travels left a deep imprint on him, which were reflected in his works later on.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC cases see 59PC conviction
CJ concerned over sending money abroad thru online casinos
‘Far greater humanitarian crisis’ looms in Afghanistan: UNHCR
All parties should guide  Taliban: China to US
Ramshackle Legunas hinder traffic movement in Gulistan  
Visitors to be allowed to enter the Sundarban from Sept 1
233 more dengue patients hospitalized
10 northern districts at further flood risk


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft