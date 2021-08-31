AL has started culture of disappearance, says Fakhrul

Awami League has introduced the culture of disappearance in the country and the people of the country have to protest to get rid of this culture of disappearance and murder, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Algamir.

He made the remarks at a human chain program titled "Mother's Call" organized by the BNP Human Rights Cell in front of the National Press Club on Saturday on the occasion of International Anti- Enforced Disappearance Day.

Besides, a memorial meeting was organized in the auditorium of the press club with the relatives of the disappeared and murdered people.

Fakhrul said, "More than 500 BNP leaders and activists, including former MP and Organizing Secretary Ilias Ali and Councilor Chowdhury Alam, have gone missing in the last 10 years."

The BNP Secretary General said, "The culture of this disappearance must be stopped. For this, everyone has to build resistance together."

"Government should take the responsibility for the disappearance and murder victims' family in the country," he also said.