Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

AL has started culture of disappearance, says Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Awami League has introduced the culture of disappearance in the country and the people of the country have to protest to get rid of this culture of disappearance and murder, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Algamir.
He made the remarks at a human chain program titled "Mother's Call" organized by the BNP Human Rights Cell in front of the National Press Club on Saturday on the occasion of International Anti- Enforced Disappearance Day.
Besides, a memorial meeting was organized in the auditorium of the press club with the relatives of the disappeared and murdered people.
Fakhrul said, "More than 500 BNP leaders and activists, including former MP and Organizing Secretary Ilias Ali and Councilor Chowdhury Alam, have gone missing in the last 10 years."
The BNP Secretary General said, "The culture of this disappearance must be stopped. For this, everyone has to build resistance together."
"Government should take the responsibility for the disappearance and murder victims' family in the country," he also said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL has started culture of disappearance, says Fakhrul
Bangabandhu remembered in edn webinar
Carjackers' ring busted, five members arrested  
Kabul airport blasts death toll rises 179
Khaleda can go abroad if she goes to jail again and apply: Law Minister
Taliban planning ‘inclusive caretaker govt’ in Afghanistan
UN warns of 500,000 more Afghan refugees by year end
16 drown, many others missing as boat sinks


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]bd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft