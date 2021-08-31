Video
Sewers polluting water bodies to be cut off

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) officials said that they are making a list of the polluters and steps will be taken to disconnect sewage lines from rivers, canals and lakes and storm water drainages.
The decision has been taken realizing as a section of establishments are polluting water bodies of Dhaka city and nearby areas by releasing sewage, said DNCC sources.
Earlier the officials of the DNCC issued a circular on January 1, asking city dwellers to disconnect the lines from the water and advised them to set up soak wells to reserve the waste water. They also said that they would conduct mobile courts against such polluters after March 31.  
They also warned that they would take action under the Local Government Act, 2009 (City Corporation) against the polluters who would fail to disconnect the lines by March 31.
According to Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, the city can treat the sewage waste from 12 per cent area while the rest are out of the coverage of sewerage lines.
Environmentalist Engineer Md Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of Poribesh Bachao Andolon, said the rivers, canals and lakes and the overall environment of Dhaka city is under threat due to release of human and kitchen waste into various water bodies.
Referring to the various parts of Dhaka city including Gulshan Lake which flows through Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Mohakhali areas, he said that most of the residential buildings have direct sewage lines to the lake.



