Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:52 AM
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated coronavirus antibody test machines and corners at the Hematology Department.
The University Vice-Chancellor was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the medical equipment on Sunday.
A flow cytometry machine was also launched to determine the success rate of cancer treatment. Later on this occasion a discussion meeting was organized in the classroom of Hematology Department. Chairman of the Department of Hematology Prof. Dr Salahuddin Shah presided over the meeting.
BSMMU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Prof. Dr Zahid Hossain, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Prof Dr Masuda Begum, Proctor Prof Dr Habibur Rahman Dulal, Director (Hospital) Brigadier General Nazrul Islam Khan and others were present in the inaugural session.  
Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said research activities will be carried out by the university to determine the effectiveness of different types of coronavirus vaccines. Research has begun on whether to take a booster dose after taking the second dose. He said, "The flow cytometry machine, which determines the level of success in cancer treatment, has been inaugurated today."
Preliminary work on launching stem cell transplantation in the Department of Hematology for the latest treatment of various diseases including blood cancer has already been completed and full-fledged stem cell transplantation will be introduced very soon, he said.
Department of Hematology Chairman Prof. Dr Salahuddin Shah hoped the university administration would continue its cooperation in initiating hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the department, increasing beds for the treatment of cancer patients and creating world class wards achieving international accreditation of hematology labs and accelerating education and research activities.
He said these new additions of BSMMU would play an important role in transforming the Hematology Department of BSMMU into a world class Hematology Medical Center and turning this University into a Center of Excellence.


