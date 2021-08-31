PM’s call to turn Bangladesh into a global connectivity hub

While inaugurating the extension work of Cox's Bazar Airport runway via video conference on Sunday - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her administration plans to turn Bangladesh - into a global connectivity hub to re-define its geographical location by expanding aviation routes. The plan, otherwise the ambition to turn Bangladesh into a global connectivity hub is indeed an important as well as futuristic. We are in full agreement with the PM's farsighted decision, and believe that the country would benefit immensely once turned into a regional and global connectivity hub.



From trade and economic perspectives, one of the greatest advantages to global connectivity is that it allows the maintenance of supply chains all over the world. A country can track markets worldwide in real time and adjust orders and prices accordingly. In addition, it allows people all over the world to communicate. Increased social and people-to-people contact results in building closer bilateral and multilateral ties. In short, in the 21st century a country cannot prosper in isolation, without being well connected with the region and rest of the world.



The government is noticeably trying to expand regional and international aviation routes from Bangladesh. Plans are there to develop Saidpur Airport further and make it a regional airport so that neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and some Indian states can use it. Sylhet Airport is already an international airport, which can be used by different states in India including Meghalaya and Assam. Tripura and other Indian states can use Chattogram Airport, already an international airport. Moreover, the country is now in possession of planes such as "Dreamliners" to operate long-haul flights to New York, Toronto and Sydney. 16 new aircrafts of different capabilities have been added to the fleet.



However, the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities must not exclusively focus on Western countries, but also ensure to expand routes to all Asian and south-east Asian countries in the days ahead. Bangladesh's strategically important geographic location, physical proximity to India, China , Nepal , Bhutan , Myanmar - availability of cheap labour, a booming economy and proximity to the Bay of Bengal have huge potentials to turn into a regional connectivity hub.



And as far as potentials to become a global aviation hub are concerned, the country has huge potentials to link East Asia with the Western world, otherwise turning into the gateway to the east. Assessing the country's fast-growing economic activities, especially in the aviation sector, many European and African countries have reportedly sent proposals to establish air links with Bangladesh.



Last of all, currently the country has air service agreements with about 54 countries, but operates flights with only one third of those countries. It is time to address this marked deficit in aviation routes.