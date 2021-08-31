Child marriage: Obstacle to social development

Dear Sir

While child marriage has drastically increased around the world during the pandemic, the situation is particularly worrying for a country like Bangladesh where the prevalence of child marriage is usually quite high. The pandemic has just made the situation worse.



Due to the gender inequality and deep-rooted norms, girls are often seen as burden in many cases. When a girl child reaches puberty, parents worry about protecting her chastity and they think marriage is a solution against sexual insecurity. Religious leaders influence child marriage in some cases. Girls' of climate disaster-prone areas are also victim to child marriage. Pandemic has intensified all the factors behind child marriage through poverty, girls dropping out from schools. Consequences of child marriage are serious violation of children's rights. They face the trauma of forced sexual relations and endure early pregnancy, negative health impacts, even death. The long-term effects of child marriage include generations of girls being denied education, health, the right to work and earn and the agency to escape domestic violence.



Bangladesh has already been burdened with the curse of child marriage. Government and NGOs are to work together to stop the abusive practice of child marriage.

Samia Jahan

Child Journalist