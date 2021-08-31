

Financial inclusion through agent banking



Huge number of village people like Ms Rehana Begum who are living remote area of the country, presently getting variety of banking services including savings, loans, remittances, and various payment services (such as utility bills, taxes, government transfer benefits) through Agent Banking.



Commercial Banks are interest to agent outlet because it is cost-effective delivery channel as well as a convenient way of providing banking services going proximate to the mass people who would otherwise have remained unbanked due to distant location. Banks can increase their network and wide area coverage and customer base without increasing its Capital Expenditure (CapEx) through Agent Banking.



Agent banking is a channel for financial inclusion in Bangladesh. Agent banking is defined as the banking services provided outside of regular bank branches by engaged agents under a valid agency agreement which is endorsed by the Central Bank of the country. According to a report of the latest data from Bangladesh Bank shows there are 11.02 million accounts associated with agent banking in March 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 70 per cent from March 2020. Female population owned above 5.07 million accounts which is 46 per cent of total.



The latest report from the central bank shows there are 28 banks having agent banking licenses out of which 27 in operation. Bank Asia leads in the number of accounts opened. 4.00 million accounts have been opened through agent banking with a share of 36.36 per cent. Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) has a share of 33.72 per cent, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited 14.81 per cent, Al-Arafah Islami Bank 3.4 per cent, and Agrani Bank Limited 2.69 per cent.



Central Bank's Report also reveals, at present 12,345 number of Agent offering service through 16,421 number agent outlets under 27 commercial banks all over the country. Commercial banks try to select locally known and acceptable individuals/institutions as agents who helps the local population to convince for opening bank account. All agent banking outlets are equipped with modern IT devices like point of sale (POS) devices, barcode scanner, Personal Identification Number (PIN) etc by which, customers can easily get banking service by putting fingerprint or mobile number.



Data shows only 40 per cent of people above 15 years of age in rural areas in Bangladesh have a bank account. Agent banking channelized this unbanked population to open bank account and access to financial services. Most of the agent outlet located at (87.19 per cent of the total) rural areas. Due to agent operation, the number of bank accounts in rural areas grew by 71.21 per cent from March 2020.



Deposit mobilization by the banks through Agent increased to Tk 17,822.38 crore. The urban deposit portion is Tk 4,446.68 crore against the rural deposit of Tk 13,375.69 crore. Distribution of remittance through agent has also been increased, the volume of remittance stands at above Tk 58,000 crore, year to year growth is 198.94 per cent. Loan disbursed through agent banking has increased which stands at Tk. 2,501.00 crore, year to year growth is 271 per cent.



Agent can analyze the identity and verifying the credentials of any customer through e-KYC before opening account. At present, almost all commercial Bank are using e-KYC from National NID data base server.



In the long-drawn-out COVID pandemic, Government of Bangladesh has already implemented a series of stimulus packages worth near about BDT 1.0 trillion to ease the economic effects of COVID-19. At the same time, the government increased the allocation of social safety nets to BDT 76,000 in order to accommodate more beneficiaries and distribute the funds through digitally. Agent banking and Mobile Financial Services (MFS) disbursed these funds. These two channels are more reliable for distribution than direct cash transfer which might have led to misappropriation. Now, People become more aware and accepting of agent banking as a trusted source for financial services. Consequently, the number of accounts and the volume of transactions have increased.



Loan disbursement through agent banking wings of banks dropped by 20.90 per cent stands at Tk 225.9 crore in April, 2021 compared with that in the previous month due to the enforcement of countrywide fresh Covid-19 restrictions. According to Bangladesh Bank data, disbursement of loans from the banks' agent banking wings dropped to Tk 59.7 crore in April from Tk 285.6 crore in March, 2021. The disbursement of loans through the agent banking wings in March, 2021 was the second highest after the disbursement of Tk 483.1 crore in loans through agents banking wings in December 2020.



Although agent banking has accelerated financial inclusion in the country, especially in rural areas, more initiative has to be taken. Most of the labour force, especially women, in Bangladesh is employed in the informal sector where they have lack of opportunity for savings and obtain loans. Bank's Agent banking wings have to prepare themselves to face the challenge for engaging this huge number of population into formal financial sector and help them for savings and access to credit for entrepreneurial ventures.

Md Abdul Mannan is

Senior Vice President, South

Bangla Agriculture and

Commerce Bank Ltd









