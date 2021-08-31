Nine people found dead in eight districts

Nine people including three young women and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Natore and Bagerhat, in four days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Two women were found dead in separate incidents in Bhandaria Upazila of the district in two days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in the upazila on Monday.

Deceased Ferdous Munmun, 28, was the wife of Suman Hawlader, a resident of Bhandaria Municipality.

On information, Bhandaria police recovered the hanging body from their house in Kanua Mohalla of the municipality at noon.

Munmun's family said husband and in-laws often beat her.

Deceased's sister Snigdha alleged that family members of Munmun's in-laws killed her.

Police, however, detained Munmun's husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for questioning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is being taken in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a college girl from her residence in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Akhter, 22, daughter of Alam Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Nadmula Shialkathi Union in the upazila. She was an honours final year student at Government Suhrawardi College in Pirojpur.

She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at around 10:30am.

Afsana's paternal uncle Jamal Hawlader informed his niece was married to a man in 2020, and got divorced the same year.

Later, she got engaged with a Saudi-expatriate youth. Both families agreed on their marriage. But, they had arguments and started maintaining distance. Afsana might have committed suicide out of frustration, he added.

Bhandaria PS OC Md Masusmur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Tulshiganga River in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahanur Islam, 20, son of Abu Kalam, a resident of Uttar Ziapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jahanur along with his younger brother went to the Tulshiganga River in Sanyastali area for catching fishes at around 12pm on Sunday.

At one stage, Jahanur went missing in the river.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a long search, but could not able to find him.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the river in the area on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandol confirmed the incident.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: The body of a minor child was recovered from the Laiska Beel in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after she went missing in a boat capsized on August 27.

The deceased was identified as Nasra, 3, daughter of Harish Mia, a resident of Dakshin Payratala area under Brahmanbaria Municipality.

A team of divers recovered her body from the beel in Pattan Union at around 10am on Sunday after a long search.

Earlier, a sand-laden boat collided with a passenger-laden one on August 27.

The fire service personnel have, so far, recovered the bodies of 22 people from the accident.

Brahmanbaria Fire Service Deputy Director Taufiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from the Dudhkumar River in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in the river in Islampur area at around 6am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kaliganj College Lecturer Mamun Ul Haque said the body washed away from upstream and got stuck in the sluice gate.

It might have come from India, he added.

Nageshwari PS OC Polash Chandra Mandol confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from inside of a private car in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Ferdous Ali, 43, a resident of Sonarai area in Gabtali Upazila of the district. He was the driver of the car.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said on information, the body was recovered from a garage in Bakshibazar area of Maltinagar at around 9pm and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Belal Hossain, caretaker of the garage, smelt the bad odour in the garage on Saturday evening, and later, saw the body inside the car.

Contacted, the garage owner Zia Ansari said Ferdous Ali dropped him (Zia) and his wife in Satmatha area while the couple was going to Dhaka from Bogura on Thursday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Bogura Sadar Circle) Foysal Mahmud.

It is suspected that he might have died sometime on Thursday night, the ASP added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from a tea garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rashna Goyala, 13, daughter of Ganesh Goyala, a resident of Fulchhara Tea Garden area under Kalighat Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Amal Bunarji said the deceased's mother Momota Goyala spotted the body of Rashna hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 4:30pm.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police .

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police suspect that she might have committed suicide.

Sreemangal PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a boatman from the Chalan Beel in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Arju, 27, son of Kadam Ali, a resident of Anandanagar Village under Chamari Union in Singra Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Arju along with his boat went missing on Thursday night.

His boat was found in Hardamar area in Gurudaspur Upazila at around 2pm on Friday.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the beel in Bilsha area at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police suspect that he might have been murdered.

However, police arrested three persons for questioning in this connection.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: The body of an elderly man was recovered from a fish farm in Rampal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Goura Pal, 76, a resident of Gilatala Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

Rampal PS OC Mohammad Shamsuddin said Goura Pal went out of the house to collect grass for his cattle on Thursday noon. He had been missing since then.

Suspecting that he might have drowned, the family members informed the matter to police and fire service personnel.

Later, a team of the divers recovered his body from a water body on Friday noon after about an hour of frantic effort.

No injury marks were found on the body.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.