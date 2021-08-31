

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position









West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position in Innovation Showcasing-2021 competition for Low Cost Substation Automation System with SCADA. The competition was organized by the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, handed over the crest to WZPDCL Managing Director (Additional Charge) Ratan Kumar Debnath and its Executive Engineer Debashish Pal in Khulna City on Monday. Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Md Selim Uddin, WZPDCL Chairman Selim Abed, Director General of Power Cell of the Power Division Mohammad Hossain and Deputy Secretary (Administration-1) of the ministry Md Ahsanur Rahman Hasib were also present at the programme. photo: observer