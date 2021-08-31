Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position in Innovation Showcasing-2021      competition for Low Cost Substation Automation System with SCADA. The competition was organized by the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, handed over the crest to WZPDCL Managing Director (Additional Charge) Ratan Kumar Debnath and its Executive Engineer Debashish Pal in Khulna City on Monday. Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Md Selim Uddin, WZPDCL Chairman Selim Abed, Director General of Power Cell of the Power Division Mohammad Hossain and Deputy Secretary (Administration-1) of the ministry Md Ahsanur Rahman Hasib were also present at the programme.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nine people found dead in eight districts
West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing in Lalmonirhat border
Four electrocuted in four districts
Capsized B’Baria trawler rescued
Farmers face water-logging at Jaldhaka, Dimla
Fish enclosure-based vegetable farming boon for Satkhira farmers
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft