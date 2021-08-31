Video
Home Countryside

Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing in Lalmonirhat border

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Aug 30: Members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two young Bangladeshi nationals in Burimari Land Port border area in Patgram Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Yunus, 35, son of Bulbul Hossain, and    Sagar, 34.
Burimari Union Parishad Chairman Abul Sayeed Newaz said a patrol team of the BSF of Chengrabanda Camp opened fire on a group of cattle traders when they went to bring cows.
Yunus and Sagar were caught in the line of fire and died on the spot.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Omar Faruque said the bodies of the youths were lying on the Indian portion of border.


