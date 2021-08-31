Four electrocuted in four districts

Four people including a schoolboy were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Kishoreganj, Naogaon and Noakhali, in two days.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was electrocuted in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Rafiq, 35, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Darjipara Village under Sadar Union.

Local sources said Rafiq came in contact with live electricity while working at a tea garden in the area at around 5pm, which left him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital, where on-duty physician Dr Polash Chandra Saha declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: An SSC examinee was electrocuted in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Samiul Islam, 16, was the son of Mazibur Rahman, a resident of Karimganj Municipality. He was an SSC examinee at Karimganj Pilot Model High School. Police and local sources said Samiul started working in a construction building as the school was closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he came in contact with an electric wire while working in Nanashri Mudir Bazar in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Karimganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Karimganj PS OC Maminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An auto-van driver was electrocuted in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Abdul Sattar, son of late Abdul Quddus, was a resident of Karnay Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Sattar came in contact with live electricity at around 9am while he was charging his auto-van, which left him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Mohammad Hossain Madhu, 45, son of Abdur Rob, was a resident of Ward No. 2 Sundarpur area under Chatkhil Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mohammad Hossain came in contact with live electricity as a torn electric wire fell on the Mallika Bari Road at dawn while he was going to a mosque to perform Fazr prayer, which left him dead on the spot.







