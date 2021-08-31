Capsized B’Baria trawler rescued

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 30: The rescue team with the help of fire fighters has recovered the trawler which capsized in the Laiska Beel in Bijoynagar Upazila on August 27.

The sunken trawler was rescued on Sunday after around 42 hours' of effort.

However, no more bodies were found in the trawler, said fire service official Towfiqul Islam. A boat carrying around 100 passengers capsized in the Laiska Beel at around 5:30pm after it collided with a sand-laden trawler on Friday.

Subsequently, 22 bodies were recovered, 15 more people were rescued and sent to the upazila health complex and 50 others managed to swim back to shore.







