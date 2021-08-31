Farmers face water-logging at Jaldhaka, Dimla



A submerged cropland in Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

Jaldhaka and Dimla upazilas of the district witnessed submergence of croplands and marooning of lives including cattle. In Buri Teesta embankment areas, villages like Ram Danga, Kutir Danga, Sardar Haat, Pochar Haat, Shalhati, Chirabhija Golna, and Kharija Golna Village have been inundated.

Both male and female farmers demanded protection of them, their houses, cattle and croplands. They stressed the need of opening 14 gates of Buri Teesta Barrage.

They submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner (DC) on July 17. But it did not bring any fruitful result. Later through the DC, they submitted a letter with mass-signature to the secretary of Water Resources Ministry on August 22.

The letter requested lifting of 14 gates of the barrage. It further said, once the Buri Teesta has turned a plain land, and as the gates remain closed, the very narrow reservoir in front of the barrage fails to pass water smoothly, and water-logging is created.

According to sources, the then Pakistan government acquired lands in 1957, 1958 and 1966 to raise embankment and introduce irrigation project to meet food demand. The project was undertaken in 1960 to launch irrigation system. During 1962-63, a total of 1,217 acres of land were acquired. Later WDB built the 14 water-passing gates, one barrage, embankment and canal.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Nilphamari Abdullah Al Mamun said, following a high court verdict, the irrigation project remained closed from 2010 to 2018; now it is being revived.

According to him, though the water-logging has been created in 400 to 500 acres of land, primarily 4,000 hectares (ha) of land can be irrigated by secondary canals through BC-1, BC-2, and BC-3 via the main canal, if the irrigation project is in order; and later 8,000 ha can be irrigated.

Re-launching the irrigation project has already begun, he maintained.

Golna Union Chairman Kamrul Alam Kabir in Jaldhaka Upazila said, "Let the irrigation system be activated. Farmers will get water. It is my demand. Ensure lands beyond the government acquired lands are not flooded."

Local MP (Nilphamari-3) Major (Rtd) Rana Mohammad Sohel said, he has informed the matter to the DC and WDB.









JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Aug 30: Farmers of two upazilas (UZs) in the district are demanding protection of their inundated houses, croplands and cattle starving of food.Jaldhaka and Dimla upazilas of the district witnessed submergence of croplands and marooning of lives including cattle. In Buri Teesta embankment areas, villages like Ram Danga, Kutir Danga, Sardar Haat, Pochar Haat, Shalhati, Chirabhija Golna, and Kharija Golna Village have been inundated.Both male and female farmers demanded protection of them, their houses, cattle and croplands. They stressed the need of opening 14 gates of Buri Teesta Barrage.They submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner (DC) on July 17. But it did not bring any fruitful result. Later through the DC, they submitted a letter with mass-signature to the secretary of Water Resources Ministry on August 22.The letter requested lifting of 14 gates of the barrage. It further said, once the Buri Teesta has turned a plain land, and as the gates remain closed, the very narrow reservoir in front of the barrage fails to pass water smoothly, and water-logging is created.According to sources, the then Pakistan government acquired lands in 1957, 1958 and 1966 to raise embankment and introduce irrigation project to meet food demand. The project was undertaken in 1960 to launch irrigation system. During 1962-63, a total of 1,217 acres of land were acquired. Later WDB built the 14 water-passing gates, one barrage, embankment and canal.Executive Engineer of WDB-Nilphamari Abdullah Al Mamun said, following a high court verdict, the irrigation project remained closed from 2010 to 2018; now it is being revived.According to him, though the water-logging has been created in 400 to 500 acres of land, primarily 4,000 hectares (ha) of land can be irrigated by secondary canals through BC-1, BC-2, and BC-3 via the main canal, if the irrigation project is in order; and later 8,000 ha can be irrigated.Re-launching the irrigation project has already begun, he maintained.Golna Union Chairman Kamrul Alam Kabir in Jaldhaka Upazila said, "Let the irrigation system be activated. Farmers will get water. It is my demand. Ensure lands beyond the government acquired lands are not flooded."Local MP (Nilphamari-3) Major (Rtd) Rana Mohammad Sohel said, he has informed the matter to the DC and WDB.