Fish enclosure-based vegetable farming boon for Satkhira farmers



A fish enclosure-based green vegetable farm in Satkhira. photo: observer

Fish farmers are getting extra income from their vegetables farmed on enclosure banks under macha system (raised platform).

Vast beel areas in the district have developed salinity. Paddy land is being occupied by shrimp farming.

Wide beels are now salty. These are surrounded by embankment. Along with fishes, vegetables have been cultivated on banks of different enclosures.

In this case, growers have been helped by Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

For the effort by the the DAE of Satkhira, vegetable cultivation has become popular in the last few years.

Vegetables are being randomly cultivated on or in surrounding embankment. Fish is being cultivated in saline water below.

Farmers said, vegetables produced are completely non-toxic.

About 30 to 40 per cent vegetables being produced in the district every year is farmed on embankment of the fish enclosures using macha (bamboo-made high stage).

Vegetables are being sent to other districts of the country after meeting local demand. DAE sources said, different types of vegetables have been cultivated on embankments of 681 hectares (ha) of land in the district this year.

The target has been set to produce 12 thousand 939 metric tons of vegetables at an average rate of 19 metric tons per hectare. This year most of the vegetables have been cultivated in Satkhira Sadar Upazila. And the least cultivation has been in the fishing dam of Shyamnagar Upazila.

In Satkhira Sadar Upazila, the target of vegetable production on 330 ha of land (fishing dam) is 9,990 metric tons (mt); the per bigha-production is 30 mt.

Department of Agriculture is blaming the quality of the soil and the saline area for the different targets for vegetable production in seven upazila. In the last few years, non-toxic vegetable cultivation has gained popularity in the district. Thousands of farmers in the district have benefited financially by selling paddy and fish as well as vegetables.

A hanging platform is made of bamboo and net in a special way on the dam. Poison-free vegetables are growing on it. Many are shifting to integrated farming.

Rows of bitter gourd, potato, spinach, pumpkin and cucumber are hanging on the scaffolding. Besides rainy season vegetables, many have also started cultivating early winter vegetables.

Hundreds of bighas of land in Mithabari Beel (water body) of Nagarghata Union in Tala Upazila, adjacent to Satkhira-Khulna Highway, have been brought under pumpkin and squash; thousands of pumpkins are hanging; also fennel and potato have been farmed.

Israil Hossain, son of Zafar Sardar of Gabtala Village at Nagarghata Union, said, "I have raised fish farm on 16 acres of land. I have grown vegetables on its three sides."

"Vegetable cultivation is more profitable. That's why every year I cultivate vegetables in the enclosure," he added.

He further said, "I have spent about Tk 50,000 to 70,000 on growing vegetables on three sides of my 16 acres of land."

"If weather is favourable and the market price is good, I hope I can sell vegetables of Tk 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh," said Mohar Ali, another fish farmer, who has cultivated vegetables on about one acre of land.

He added, "My goal is to make a profit of more than Tk 50,000 from vegetable farming on fish enclosure banks."

For huge demand of vegetables in the country and abroad, there has been a revolutionary change in the cultivation of vegetables in the last few years.

Cultivation of vegetables on fishery banks has opened new horizon in the agriculture sector. Many farmers have changed fate by cultivating vegetables using macha system. But they are worried about market price of vegetables and demanded market monitoring with improved communication system, so that no syndicate can control the vegetable market.

Deputy Director of the DAE Nurul islam said, vegetables are being cultivated in most parts of the district. Bitter gourd, cucumber and barbati are farmed on banks of the fishery. These are already arriving in district bazaars. Growers are also getting fair prices, he further said, adding he will continue to support marginal farmers by inspecting their vegetable farms.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, there has been a revolutionary change in vegetable-cultivation on aisles of the fisheries.

The district administration will be in a strict position to check syndication, he added.

He further said, district administration will monitor market every day so that marginal farmers can get fair prices for their produce.

If syndicate members are found anywhere, they will be punished by mobile court, he added.











