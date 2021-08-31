Video
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021
Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including a Saudi Arabia expatriate have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Natore and Mymensingh, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A local activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who was injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) at dawn on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Tushar Ahmed, 26, son of Julfikar Ali Bhuttu, a resident of Binsara Village under Baruhas Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Sirajganj Degree College and member of Tarash Upazila Unit of BCL.
Baruhas Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Moktar Hossain Mukta said Tushar was in motorcycle driving competition with his friends in Panguary Pagla Bazar area on Friday night.
At around 11pm, the motorcycle carrying him hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering on the Tarash-Ranirhat Regional Road, which left seriously injured.
He was rushed to SZRMCH in Bogura.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at dawn on Monday while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.     
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A college student was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Jubayer Ahmed Jihad, 19, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Kayemkola Village in the upazila. He was a HSC examinee from Ahmedpur Azam Ali Degree College in the area.
The injured are Shakil Ahmed, 20, son of Shahed Ali, and Md Sabuj Hossain, 22, son of Sarwar Hossain, residents of the same area.
Police and local sources said a vutvuti (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying three young men in front of Ahmedpur Filling Station on the Natore-Pabna Highway in the evening, which left Jihad dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were admitted to Natore Adhunik Sadar Hospital.
Jhalmalia Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Rezwanul Islam confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A Bangladeshi man was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Deceased Md Habibur Rahman, 30, was the son of Fazlul Haq, a resident of Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh District.
Shafiqul Islam, the deceased's elder brother, said a vehicle ran over his brother on the Al Buraiya Malek Fuad Road at around 9am (Saudi Arabia time) while he was cleaning the road, leaving him dead on the spot.


