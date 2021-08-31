Video
Home Countryside

Three drown in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Barishal, in two days.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A woman drowned in a water body in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Azifa Begum, 45, wife of late Mahe Alam, a resident of Paishana Village.
Local sources said Azifa Begum along with her grandchild Ariyan, 5, went to a water body nearby the house for taking bath.
At one stage, Ariyan fell in the water body. To save him, his grandmother jumped into the water body, and went missing.
Later, locals rescued them and took to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Azifa dead.
BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Muladi and Hizla upazilas of the district on Saturday.
A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Muladi Upazila on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Hossain, 4, son of Abul Kashem Sarder, a resident of Chardikri area in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Hossain fell in a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the ditch and took to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a ditch in Hizla Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Achia, 2, daughter of Sohel Matubbar of Char Pattanibhanga area in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Achia fell in a ditch nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued her and took to Hizla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


