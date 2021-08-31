Covid-19: 39 more people die, 250 more infected in nine dists

A total of 39 more people died of and 250 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Mymensingh districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Natore, four from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon, Meherpur and Pabna districts each.

Some 161 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus in the district in two days.

Six more people died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Monday.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Nilufa Begum, 66, of Sadar Upazila; Aleya Begum, 70, of Sherpur Upazila; Rehena, 62, of Shajahanpur Upazila; and Razia Begum, 45.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 661 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 23 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total virus cases to 20,950 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Monday noon.

He said the infection rate of the virus cases in the last 24 hours stands at 9.42 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 17 are in Sadar, two in Shajahanpur and Gabtali each, and one in Sherpur and Nandigram upazilas each.

However, some 38 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,108 in the district.

Currently, some 79 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 58 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 23 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and four others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

Earlier, six more people died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Sunday.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, one was identified as Popy Begum, 50, a resident of Dupchanchia Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 657 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 22 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Medical Officer of Bogura CS office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 16 are in Sadar, three in Adamdighi, and one in Kahalu, Nandigram and Shajahanpur upazilas each.

However, some 22 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,070 in the district.

MYMENSINGH: Seven people died of coronavirus at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Dr Mahiuddin Khan Moon of MMCH confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Two people who died at MMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Halima Khatun, 35, of Sadar Upazila in Mymensingh, and Hosne Ara, 62, of Sadar Upazila in Netrakona.

The deceased who died with the virus symptoms here in the last 24 hours were identified as Nur Hossain, 55, and Sattar Khan, of Gouripur Upazila, and Shamsunnahar, 85, of Gafargaon Upazila; Joynab Banu, 70, of Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona; and Kariman, 52, of Islampur in Jamalpur District.

Currently, some 175 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital till Monday morning.

Meanwhile, some 73 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours. Mymensingh CS Dr Nazrul Islam confirmed the information.

He said a total of 545 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 73 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 13.39 per cent.

BARISHAL: Six more people including three women died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

All of them were found positive for the virus.

Of the deceased, two were from Barishal and Bhola each, and one from Barguna and Pirojpur districts each.

Of them, two died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 654 in the division.

On the other hand, a total of 948 people have, so far, died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 220 in Barishal, 105 in Patuakhali, 86 in Bhola, 82 in Pirojpur, 92 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 132 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 43,553 in the division.

A total of 824 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 132 people found positive for the virus.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,797 in Barishal, 6,010 in Patuakhali, 6,404 in Bhola, 5,419 in Pirojpur, 3,711 in Barguna and 4,578 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 467 patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.







