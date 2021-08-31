One lakh people suffer for damaged bailey bridge  at Monohardi



The damaged bailey bridge in Monohardi Upazila. photo: observer

The communication between the two upazila areas has got disrupted with breaking down the bridge on Saturday. This was a steel-made-bailey bridge. It would be used by thousands of people.

The steel flat of the bridge developed decaying as waste-garbage was piled on its east side. The bridge became risky, and it was repaired two years back. But it got decayed again and got collapsed. With the collapse of the bridge, trade and commerce in both upazilas have become standstill while communication got disrupted.

Locals said, for more than two-lakh people of the upazilas it is the only bridge. They demanded its repairing urgently.

Still people are crossing over that risky bridge finding no other alternative way. Accident is likely anytime.

Retired Teacher Bazlur Rashid Palwan of Thirati Village said, "We have fallen into sufferings for collapse of the bridge. Vehicle-moving has been suspended. It needs urgent repairing."

Traders in Monohardi Bazaar said, this bridge is very important; it needs to be repaired soon for the time being to restore communication.

They urged the administrative to remove the broken bridge and making a new one to address public suffering.

Monohardi Upazila Engineer Abdus Saker said, "We would take care of this important bridge. Two months back, the bridge was brought under Gazipur Executive Engineering Department. Besides, construction of a new bridge has been final. Within next two months, tender will be invited."

Kapasia Upazila Engineer Abul Hasnat Muhit said, "I'm in isolation after being infected with corona. I was not informed of the bridge collapse. After inspection, quick-repairing measure will be taken."









