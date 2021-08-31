Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One lakh people suffer for damaged bailey bridge  at Monohardi

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

The damaged bailey bridge in Monohardi Upazila. photo: observer

The damaged bailey bridge in Monohardi Upazila. photo: observer

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Aug 30: Over one lakh people have fallen into untold suffering due to collapse of a bridge linking Monohardi Upazila of the district and Kapasia Upazila of Gazipur District.
The communication between the two upazila areas has got disrupted with breaking down the bridge on Saturday.  This was a steel-made-bailey bridge. It would be used by thousands of people.
The steel flat of the bridge developed decaying as waste-garbage was piled on its east side. The bridge became risky, and it was repaired two years back. But it got decayed again and got collapsed. With the collapse of the bridge, trade and commerce in both upazilas have become standstill while communication got disrupted.
Locals said, for more than two-lakh people of the upazilas it is the only bridge. They demanded its repairing urgently.
Still people are crossing over that risky bridge finding no other alternative way. Accident is likely anytime.
Retired Teacher Bazlur Rashid Palwan of Thirati Village said, "We have fallen into sufferings for collapse of the bridge. Vehicle-moving has been suspended. It needs urgent repairing."
Traders in Monohardi Bazaar said, this bridge is very important; it needs to be repaired soon for the time being to restore communication.
They urged the administrative to  remove the broken bridge and making a new one to address public suffering.
Monohardi Upazila Engineer Abdus Saker said, "We would take care of this important bridge. Two months back, the bridge was brought under Gazipur Executive Engineering Department. Besides, construction of a new bridge has been final. Within next two months, tender will  be invited."
Kapasia Upazila Engineer Abul Hasnat Muhit said, "I'm in isolation after being infected with corona. I was not informed of the bridge collapse. After inspection, quick-repairing measure will be taken."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nine people found dead in eight districts
West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing in Lalmonirhat border
Four electrocuted in four districts
Capsized B’Baria trawler rescued
Farmers face water-logging at Jaldhaka, Dimla
Fish enclosure-based vegetable farming boon for Satkhira farmers
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft