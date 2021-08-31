Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with C-19 patient

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following close contact with a COVID-19 patient. His office said in a statement on Monday it was unclear how long he would be in quarantine and did not indicate any results for a coronavirus test.

Ismail Sabri began self-isolating and will attend Tuesday's official National Day celebrations virtually, it said, noting he missed the swearing-in ceremony of his new government on Monday. Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in Parliament.

He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns. -REUTERS







