Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:50 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Ida pummels Louisiana, NO loses power

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30: Powerful Hurricane Ida battered the southern US state of Louisiana, leaving at least one dead and knocking out power for more than a million people, including the whole of New Orleans.
Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, but had weakened to a tropical storm early Monday.
The storm knocked out power for all of New Orleans, with more than a million customers across Louisiana without power, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.
"We have now lost power, citywide! This is the time to continue to remain in your safe places. It isn't a time to venture out!!," New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Twitter.
Electricity provider Entergy said it was providing back-up power to New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, which operates the pumping stations used to control flooding.
The National Weather Service issued warnings of storm surges and flash floods for several areas, including the town of Jean Lafitte, just south of New Orleans, where mayor Tim Kerner said the rapidly rising waters had overtopped the 7.5-foot-high (2.3-meter) levees.
"Total devastation, catastrophic, our town levees have been overtopped," Kerner told ABC-affiliate WGNO.    -AFP


