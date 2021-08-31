Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO fears 236,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by Dec 1

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

COPENHAGEN, Aug 30: The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it feared another 236,000 Covid-19 deaths in Europe by December 1, expressing concern about stagnating vaccination rates and low uptake in poorer countries.
"Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region -- one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.
Europe has registered around 1.3 million Covid deaths to date. Of the WHO Europe's 53 member states, 33 have registered an incidence rate greater than 10 percent in the past two weeks, Kluge said. High virus transmission rates across the continent were "deeply worrying, particularly in the light of low vaccination uptake in priority populations in a number of countries."
Kluge attributed the higher transmission to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, an "exaggerated easing" of restrictions and measures, and a surge in summer travel. While around half of people in Europe are fully vaccinated, vaccination uptake in the region has slowed, Kluge noted.
"In the past six weeks, it has fallen by 14 percent, influenced by a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others." Only six percent of people in lower and lower-middle income countries in Europe are fully vaccinated, and some countries have only managed to vaccinate one in 10 health professionals.
"The stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern," Kluge said, urging countries to "increase production, share doses, and improve access."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ reports 1st death linked to Pfizer vaccine
Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with C-19 patient
China bans exams for 6yr-olds for relieving pressure
Ida pummels Louisiana, NO loses power
Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain
Abbas, Israel DM hold rare talks
China cuts children’s online gaming to three hours a week
WHO fears 236,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by Dec 1


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft