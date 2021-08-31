Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia warns of increase in cases of West Nile Virus in autumn

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

MOSCOW, Aug 30: Russia warned on Monday of a possible increase in West Nile Virus (WNV) infections this autumn as mild temperatures and heavy precipitation create favourable conditions for the mosquitos that carry it.
"In light of favourable climatic conditions this year - an abundance of precipitation... a warm and long autumn, a high number of (virus) carriers could be observed in the autumn," Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer health watchdog, said.
More than 80% of Russia's West Nile fever cases are recorded in its southwest region. WNV is an infectious disease spread by infected mosquitoes. It spreads from birds to humans with the bite of an infected Culex mosquito. It can lead to a fatal neurological disease in humans.
The virus causes West Nile fever in around 20 per cent of cases, according to World Health Organization (WHO). It is related to the Zika, dengue and yellow fever viruses. People who get WNV usually have no symptoms or mild symptoms. The symptoms include a fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. They can last a few days to several weeks, and usually go away on their own. According to WHO, WNV was first isolated in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937. It was identified in birds (crows and columbiformes) in Nile delta region in 1953. Before 1997, WNV was not considered pathogenic for birds, but at that time in Israel a more virulent strain caused the death of different bird species presenting signs of encephalitis and paralysis. Human infections attributable to WNV have been reported in many countries for over 50 years, the WHO said.
If West Nile virus enters the brain, it can be life-threatening. It may cause inflammation of the brain, called encephalitis, or inflammation of the tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, called meningitis. A physical exam, medical history, and laboratory tests can diagnose it.
Older people, children and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk. There are no specific vaccines or treatments for human WNV disease.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ reports 1st death linked to Pfizer vaccine
Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with C-19 patient
China bans exams for 6yr-olds for relieving pressure
Ida pummels Louisiana, NO loses power
Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain
Abbas, Israel DM hold rare talks
China cuts children’s online gaming to three hours a week
WHO fears 236,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by Dec 1


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft