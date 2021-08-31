98 nations to accept Afghans



A teacher (C) walks along with the students as they leave after attending their government middle school in Kabul on August 30. photo : AFP

The Taliban's chief negotiator, Sher Mohammed Abas Stanekzai, had announced Friday that the group would not stop people from departing, no matter their nationality or whether they had worked for the United States during the 20-year war.

The joint statement released Sunday on behalf of more than half of the world's governments and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said they had "received assurances from the Taliban" that people with travel documents showing they were clear to enter any of those countries could safely depart.

The countries also pledged to "continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans" and cited a "clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban" of their safe passage.

Notably missing from the statement were Russia and China, two permanent members of the UN Security Council that have pledged to help the Taliban rebuild Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has assured 100 countries that it will continue to allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel papers to leave the country "in a safe and orderly manner," even after the US troop withdrawal ends Tuesday, the countries said in a statement Sunday.

The 100-nation group includes the United States, Britain, France and Germany. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," the statement said. -NYT, AFP







