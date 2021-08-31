Two Companyganj AL leaders get bail

The High Court (HC) on Sunday granted bail for three months to Awami League leaders--Yousuf Nabi alias Bahadur, Abdul Amin and Azizul Haque Manik-- in a case filed over the murder of journalist Borhan Uddin Muzakkir amid political infighting in Noakhali's Companiganj.

The three accused are now in jail since March 11 and they were remanded after their arrest.

The HC bench of Justice Farid Ahmed and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing three separate petitions filed by the AL leaders seeking bail in the case.

Lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kazal and Adv Salah Uddin appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah and Assiatant Attorney General Md Safayet Zamil represented the state.

On February 19, clashes and gunfight took place between the supporters of Basurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and former Companiganj Upazila Chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal over establishing supremacy.

Both groups used firearms in the clash and the law enforcers fired several rounds of tear gas and shotguns to control the situation.

Muzakkir, the Noakhali district correspondent of online news portal Barta Bazar and also Companiganj correspondent for The Daily Bangladesh Samachar, was shot and fell on the ground when he was taking pictures and filming the intra-party clash.

The critically injured journalist was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to injuries on February 20.

On February 23, Muzakkir's father Nurul Huda Master filed a case with Companyganj police station accusing unnamed people. Later the case was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation. The duo was shown arrested in the case.