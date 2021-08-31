BD condoles with families of Kabul bomb attack victoms

Bangladesh expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones at the bomb attack near Kabul Airport on August 26 and prays for early recovery of the injured. Bangladesh urges all concerned to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people as well as foreign nationals in Afghanistan, a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

It said the government is in regular touch with Bangladesh nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan and has taken every measure for their safe and orderly departure. So far, the government has facilitated the process of return of around 20 of them.

While expressing appreciation to all concerned for facilitating the safe departure of all foreigners including Bangladesh nationals, Bangladesh would like to see continuation of the return process of the remaining foreign nationals. It is expected that the development workers can return to Afghanistan once conducive environment is restored, the release added.

Bangladesh calls for all concerned to exercise maximum restraint during this challenging time and hopes return of normalcy and restoration of peace in Afghanistan soon, it reads.









