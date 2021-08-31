Video
DU IBA tittles Battle of Minds trophy

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Team Fan Club from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have been crowned champions at the grand finale of Battle of Minds (BOM).
According to a press statement issued on Sunday, Team Say Our Name from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Team ANTS from Islamic University of Technology (IUT) were named first and second runners up, respectively. Battle of Minds, one of the country's most anticipated talent competitions, just celebrated its 18th year.
The champions of the 18th edition were declared after months of riveting rounds of challenges.  More than 800 teams battled it out for a chance to represent Bangladesh on the global platform, to further compete with 26 participating countries. The global winning team will receive up to 50,000 GBP in seed funding to fuel their entrepreneurial dreams.








