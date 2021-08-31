Video
Speaker Shirin for engaging youths in fish production

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury on Monday said that the youths should be encouraged to engage in fish production to raise fish production and eradicate unemployment.
She was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the 'National Fisheries Week 2021' of the Department of Fisheries at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Lake, said a release here.
The Speaker said the fisheries sector is a very important sector of Bangladesh as Bangladesh is a riverine country. The government has already enacted the National Shrimp Policy and Fisheries Inspection and Quality Control Act 2020 to increase fish production.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim presented 'National Fisheries Medal 2021' on behalf of the Speaker.
Later, the Speaker released fish fries at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Lake.
Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Iqbalur Rahim and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Fisheries and Livestock Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu were present as special guests at the function presided over by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.
Concerned senior officials were present on the occasion.    -BSS


