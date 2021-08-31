

Shaheed Brig General Jamil Uddin Ahmad: Forever an inspiration

On that day, the then Director-General of DGFI (Directorate General of Forces Intelligence), Shaheed Brigadier General Jamil Uddin Ahmad, 'Bir Uttam', was the only one to sacrifice his life to try and save Bangabandhu.

Marking the 46th death anniversary of the assassinated martyrs and National Mourning Day 2021, UNB recently organized a video interview featuring seven grandchildren of the brave-heart remembered as 'Colonel Jamil': Masud Jamil Khan, Rumessa Mailloux, Jamil Khan, Nahar Khan, Armaan Jamil Hossain, Shaan Jamil Hossain and Zahra Jamil Rahman, together for the first time from home and abroad.

The special interview, hosted by noted visual artist Sourav Chowdhury, commemorated the valiant patriot who his grandchildren never met in person due to his heroic sacrifice and untimely departure. The grandchildren do fondly remember their late grandmother Anjuman Ara Jamil, former Member of Parliament and an iconic entrepreneur in the country.

When Sourav Chowdhury asked for Masud Jamil Khan's view on his grandfather and how he feels about honouring his legacy as the eldest grandchild, he said: "Unfortunately, I couldn't meet my grandfather in person - however, I always receive mass admiration from everywhere as the grandson of Colonel Jamil and my grandmother Anjuman Ara Jamil, a former Member of Parliament representing Kushtia, Meherpur and Chuadanga. She established the Jamil Foundation, empowering local women - which we are proudly continuing as their legacy. As the Deputy Managing Director of the Cosmos Group and also a father of three beautiful daughters, I always feel that the patriotism, sacrifice and dedication of our grandparents have always inspired us to gloriously move with confidence, pride and dignity."

Answering a follow-up question regarding Cosmos Foundation's focus on preserving Bangladesh's history and culture, as well as the works and legacy of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, "Through our Cosmos Foundation and its artistic wing Gallery Cosmos, we have been organizing several cultural activities to fulfil our commitment to the society - including special exhibitions, art camps, workshops and more, at home and abroad. We have published special books on the Father of the Nation, namely "Bangabandhu: Epitome of a Nation" and "Brave Heart". Written by Enayetullah Khan, these books are incomparable as these have featured exclusive memoirs of Bangabandhu and also our patriotic grandfather, and I hope we will see further publications in the future."

Jamil Khan joined the session from San Diego, California in the US, and when he was asked his feeling on being named after his heroic grandfather and the similarities between the two, he said, "We grew up hearing the stories about our brave-heart Nana (grandfather) from my mom, my Nanu (grandmother) and my aunts. Recently, I learned that my Nana Bhai liked photography, and I like photography too - my photography exhibition was held in Dhaka back in December 2004. Nana bhai liked to travel, I like to travel as well. To preserve his legacy, I have plans to feature his heroism through writing and archiving publications, photographs and more."

Shaheed Brigadier General Jamil Uddin Ahmad's eldest granddaughter Rumessa Mailloux joined the conversation from Toronto, Canada, and sharing her thoughts and feelings about her grandfather, she said, "I was born nine years after my Nana's passing, so we couldn't meet in person. However, I was blessed to hear the stories regarding how charming, handsome, sincere, charismatic and humble a person he was. He is the pride of our family and our nation, as he was the only one who sacrificed his life for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - the greatest leader and founding father of Bangladesh."

"His legacy is being continued through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Three years ago, my son did a project on Nana Bhai and I am so proud he shared his story with his Canadian mates, who were amazed to know about our family history. A true hero lives forever and remains immortal because of the heroic acts, and I hope my Nana and Nanu have reunited peacefully in heaven," she added.

Nahar Khan, the youngest daughter of Tehmina Enayet (Shaheed Brigadier General Jamil Uddin Ahmad's eldest daughter) joined from Vancouver, Canada. Speaking on the impacts of her grandfather's legacy, she said: "I never had the opportunity to meet my grandfather, but I have felt the impact of his loss through those he left behind. After my Nana's passing, it was a time of great difficulty, but what that went on to do was create a force of nature, which was my Nanu - Anjuman Ara Jamil. She singlehandedly raised a generation of strong women, who I'm privileged to call my mother and aunts. So, I have been raised by extremely strong, compassionate and brave women. I believe all seven of us here (the grandchildren), are a product of that strength."

"After the assassination in 1975, my Nanu was offered a new life overseas, but she declined and remained in Bangladesh where she became one of the top women entrepreneurs of the country and worked tirelessly for her people in Kushtia, as a Member of Parliament. So, we've grown up with the example of service to others and to the country," she added.

Further speaking on his grandfather, she said, "My Nana underwent rigorous training throughout his career which made him one of the most highly skilled in the history of Bangladesh and Pakistan Army. When my Nana and his family were repatriated, he was offered a high ranking position at Inter-service Intelligence in the Pakistan Army; however, he declined and returned to serve his country. After returning to Bangladesh, he was personally sought and selected by Bangabandhu himself, to serve as the Military Secretary to the President. So, the values of patriotism and love for one's country is embedded in all of us, I believe."

"My grandfather was the only person who responded unflinchingly to Bangabandhu's call that fateful morning, and I am an extremely proud granddaughter knowing that he sacrificed his life for our Father of the Nation, a leader who brought Bangladesh its victory and sovereignty," she added. -UNB

















