Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:47 AM
Shakib, Mustafiz apply for NOC to play IPL

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman applied for NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to take part in the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.
Though Mustafizur applied for the NOC a few days ago, Shakib submitted his application only a couple of days ago.
BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said the board is positive about their participation in IPL in Dubai, which is also the venue of the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.
"Both Shakib and Mustafizur had already applied for the NOC. Decision on their NOC will be taken on September 1 at the board meeting but as far as I am concerned, the board is very positive about their participation in the IPL," Akram told the reporters here today.
"Since the IPL venue Dubai is also the venue of the T20 World Cup, their participation will benefit the team in fact. It's a positive sign."    -BSS


