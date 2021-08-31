Opening pair a sweet problem for Tigers in series against Kiwis

With Liton Das returning to the squad for the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, Bangladesh found them in a sweet problem.

The pair of Soumya Sarkar and Naim Sheikh who opened the innings against Australia in absence of the regular openers-Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, didn't fare badly. Soumya struggled to some extent but since the pitch was extremely tough, he deserves another chance.

However, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said that they are yet to fix who would open the innings against New Zealand.

"We recently made a Bangladesh record in opening partnership in T20Is, so I don't see it being a problem whatsoever," Domingo said during a virtual press conference here today.

"Liton is back in the squad. I will need to sit with

the selectors over the next day to find what the XI is going to be. We have three guys who can open the

batting Soumya, Liton and Naim. With the

selection panel, we will make a decision in the next 24 hours."

Domingo also said he is enjoying the competition for the opening slot. And terming it as healthy competition, he said he would love to fall in this problem again and again.

"Competition for places is always a great situation to be in. You cannot just have eleven players who you think will win games for you. It has to be a squad, particularly with the pandemic bubble life and traveling restrictions," he opined.

"An important part of a team's performance is to make sure that you have a squad of players available who can perform. It is great to have those players back but also, we have a bit of depth development in this format too." -BSS







