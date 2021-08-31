Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Opening pair a sweet problem for Tigers in series against Kiwis

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

With Liton Das returning to the squad for the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, Bangladesh found them in a sweet problem.
The pair of Soumya Sarkar and Naim Sheikh who opened the innings against Australia in absence of the regular openers-Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, didn't fare badly. Soumya struggled to some extent but since the pitch was extremely tough, he deserves another chance.
However, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said that they are yet to fix who would open the innings against New Zealand.
"We recently made a Bangladesh record in opening partnership in T20Is, so I don't see it being a problem whatsoever," Domingo said during a virtual press conference here today.
"Liton is back in the squad. I will need to sit with
the selectors over the next day to find what the XI is going to be. We have three guys who can open the
batting Soumya, Liton and Naim. With the
selection panel, we will make a decision in the next 24 hours."
Domingo also said he is enjoying the competition for the opening slot. And terming it as healthy competition, he said he would love to fall in this problem again and again.
"Competition for places is always a great situation to be in. You cannot just have eleven players who you think will win games for you. It has to be a squad, particularly with the pandemic bubble life and traveling restrictions," he opined.
"An important part of a team's performance is to make sure that you have a squad of players available who can perform. It is great to have those players back but also, we have a bit of depth development in this format too."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil target fifth five-a-side gold with 'Paralympic Pele'
Osaka in spotlight as US Open begins
Own-goal howler rescues point for Atletico, Depay stars for Barcelona
Greenwood gets ManU off the hook at Wolves
Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe steals the show
Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for South Africa series
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Bangladesh condition feels like a different world to Kiwi pacer


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft