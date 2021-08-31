Tahmid, Rahbar hopeful of making spot in best eleven

Midfielder Tahmid Islam and forward Rahbar Wahed Khan, the two expatriate footballers of the Bangladesh national team, were hopeful to make a spot in the best eleven in Bangladesh's first match against Palestine.

"I have already reached Kyrgyzstan tonight (Sunday) and feel very happy after joining the team's practice session today. I want to make a place among the best eleven in the team giving my best performance in the first match," said the French expatriate player Tahmid Islam through a video message today.

Canadian expatriate player Rahbar Wahed Khan, who also joined the team's training today with Tahmid, said: "I completed the first training with the national team . overall the training was good and all the players were welcoming and very accommodating practice was great we trained about three hours .. we are feeling good and all are healthy and just looking forward for the next training hope I can make my spot in the best eleven and hopeful to play good football."

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Jamie Day said they had two good training sessions and the boys are very good in the training and are looking forward for the next couple of days training ahead of the first match.

Jamie informed that Tahmid and Rahbar joined the team's practice session in the morning.

The British-born Bangladesh head coach said the boys would go through hard training in the next three or four days to prepare themselves for Bangladesh's first match.

The national football team will play three preparation matches against Palestine, Kyrgyzstan and the host U-23 team as part of preparation ahead of the SAFF Championship.

Bangladesh will play their first match against mighty Palestine on September 5, meet Kyrgyzstan on September 7 in the second match and will play the third and final match against host U-23 team on September 9. -BSS





