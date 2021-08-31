

Tigers to split wicketkeeping duties

Former skipper Mushfiq however, has been keeping wickets in white ball games, missed last series against Australia. Shohan replacing him had been outstanding with both the gloves and the bat. Bangladesh think tank therefore, now in fix regarding who is to keep the wickets. Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo finds a way. He hit upon a plan to split the wicketkeeping responsibilities between Mushfiq and Shohan during the New Zealand series commencing tomorrow. He said, "The plan is to split wicketkeeping duties in this particular series, make it two games each and make a decision in the fifth game. I think it is important to have those options covered."

"Sohan will keep wicket in the first two games," He clarified.

Regarding batting position after Mushfiqur Rahim's comeback, he said, "I see Mushfiq probably starting at number 4. He is successful there. He can hold the innings together for us. He can also rotate strike in the middle overs. He can finish well for us."

He praised fresh bloods like Naim Sheikh and Sheikh Mahedi. "He is almost a free player for us. A 20 off 12 balls from him is a big contribution for the team. He has played some important little cameos for us in certain stages, Domingo complemented about Mahedi.

"We will use him up the order when we feel we need a little bit of aggression or explosiveness to get ahead of the run-rate, but it is not going to be a regular occurrence. He has done really well in domestic T20s, but it is a big step-up to international cricket," he explained.

The Proteas maestro was even louder to pronounce the name of Naim. He further said, "Naim will be a fantastic player for Bangladesh in white ball cricket. He is still finding his feet. Regarding his technique and ability, his work ethic has been fantastic. He has played some good innings for us. He has some work against spin, when trying to rotate strike. I am very pleased with his progress."







