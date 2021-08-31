

Domingo wants WC squad amidst NZ series

"I think the squad needs to be announced a day or two before the New Zealand series is complete," Domingo said on Monday in a virtual press conference. "I think we have a pretty good idea who will be in the squad".

"It'd be great to announce World Cup squad before we play the New Zealand series to put players' minds at ease. They can go out there and play without the fear of World Cup selection just around the corner. But I don't think we can do that yet," he added.

Bangladesh had very good couple of T20i series against Zimbabwe and Australia. They clinch three-match series against Zimbabwe 2-1 while sealed the title of five-match series against Australia 4-1. Tigers' are opting to continue their domination over New Zealand to wrap-up their international mission before the World Cup with higher impetus. He said, "Winning the series is important. We are playing at home, so we want to continue gaining confidence before the World Cup".

The UAE wickets produce lot of runs while the Australia series witnessed run-draught. So, South African mastermind wants big scores against New Zealand. In this regard he further said, "In terms of areas of improvement, batting conditions have been really difficult. It would be great if we got some bigger scores, but that depends on what conditions allow you to do".

"I think bowling confidence and getting into a winning habit is also very important, so we must make sure we continue to do that," he stated.

The T20i World Cup will be held between October 17 and November 14 this year in the UAE and Oman. Tigers will play in Group-B of the qualifier round against Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.









