Banking Event

Southeast Bank Rangpur Branch Head Md Monjurul Kabir Talukdar distributing food items among the distress people at Rangpur division recently as part of month long programme on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs on 15 August. Other officials of the Rangpur branch were also present.