IBBL signs service deal with BIDA

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have signed an agreement. Under the agreement, IBBL will provide various banking services to domestic and foreign investors including opening online bank accounts through an on-line one-stop service system, says a press release.J Q M Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of Islami Bank and Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director (OSS), BIDA signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations on Sunday, 29 August 2021.Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Nikhil Kumar Das, Director General and Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents of Islami Bank were present on the occasion.