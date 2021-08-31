Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

MBL opens 25 new agent banking outlets

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

MBL opens 25 new agent banking outlets

MBL opens 25 new agent banking outlets

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) launched 25 more new 'Agent Banking' Outlets across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 25 'Agent Banking' outlets recently virtually as the chief guest.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered welcome speech.
Among others DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony.  At present, the total numbers of 'Agent Banking' outlets of the MBL are 126.
Customer can enjoy any banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric Authentication.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL signs service deal with BIDA
MBL opens 25 new agent banking outlets
Bangladesh a good home for investment: Indian HC
BSEC approves Nagad’s bid to float Tk 5.1b bond
Most banks’ weighted average rates on deposits drop further in July
BGMEA calls new worker safety accord null and void
Fraudulence big problem in banking industry, economy: Webinar


Latest News
China bans exams for 6-year-olds
Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures
Four injured in AL’s factional clash in Chattogram
Train crashes into pickup truck in Ctg; no casualties reported
Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark in eight months
'He brought calmness to PSG'
US drone strike in Kabul kills 10 civilians
Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Bogura
Missing farmer found dead after 24hrs
Zia started politics of killing, disappearance: Hasan
Most Read News
Future in fisheries
Banks, stocks to remain close today
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Let’s make BD a global hub of connectivity: PM
Afghan evacuations still a priority, Merkel agrees with British, Dutch
CMSMEs prospects and challenges
BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft