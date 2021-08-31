

MBL opens 25 new agent banking outlets

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 25 'Agent Banking' outlets recently virtually as the chief guest.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered welcome speech.

Among others DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony. At present, the total numbers of 'Agent Banking' outlets of the MBL are 126.

Customer can enjoy any banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric Authentication.







