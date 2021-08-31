BSEC approves Nagad’s bid to float Tk 5.1b bond

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on Sunday gives permission to mobile financial service company Nagad to raise Tk 5.10 billion through issuing zero coupon bonds on condition that the company would fulfill all regulatory requirements.

On the day the BSEC gave node at a commission meeting presided over by its chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

The fast leading mobile financial company has been asked to submit trust deed registration, Credit Information Bureau clearance of all directors and no objection certificate from its regulator.

The board of directors of the company was restructured on July 1, 2021, they said.

Nagad managing director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "At this moment our ancestors are mainly foreigners. He said a US company has already agreed to invest and two other foreign companies have also shown interests. We are assessing their proposals."

He said the bond money will be used for the purpose of network expansion, in paying loans, increasing working capital, operational, activities, modernization and to create more customer satisfactions.

Riverstone Capital Limited is the arranger of the bond, sources in the regulatory authorities said.

The MFS that started operation two years back is a joint venture of the Bangladesh Post Office and the Third Wave Technologies Limited now renamed recently as Nagad.

The entity had applied for a zero coupon bond of face value up to Tk 7.5 billion and the tenure of the zero coupon bond is five years and coupon rate is up to 10 per cent, a BSEC official said.

The nature of the bond is transferable, redeemable and non-convertible zero coupon bond.

A zero-coupon bond is a debt security that does not pay interest. Instead, it trades at a discount, rendering a profit at maturity, when the bond is redeemed for its full face value.

The United State-based Kiu Global Limited intended to invest $30 million in the bond, the official said.













