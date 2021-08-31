Most banks’ weighted average rates on deposits drop further in July

The weighted average interest rate on deposit in 33 banks dropped further in the first month of the current fiscal year against that in the previous month after excess liquidity in the country's banking sector reached Tk 2.31 crore in June 2021.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the weighted average deposit rate of all banks dropped to 4.11 per cent in July from 4.13 per cent in the previous month.

Of the 33 banks, the range of weighted average deposit rate fall was between 1 basis point and 33 basis points. In January 2020, the overall weighted average deposit rate of all banks was 5.69 per cent, 1.58 percentage points higher than the rate in July 2021.

If the weighted average deposit rates in January 2020 and in July 2021 are compared, interest rate at 54 out of 58 banks dropped with a decline of around 3 percentage points in the deposit rate of a number of banks.

The BB data for July also showed the weighted average deposit rate of only 17 banks was above 5 per cent while the number was 19 two months ago.

Bankers said stagnant investment situation was the major reason behind the decline in loan disbursement from the banking sector, resulting in the piling up of idle money at the banks.

Excess liquidity in the country's banking sector stood at around Tk 1.15 lakh crore in April 2020 when the country implemented a 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate and just after coronavirus outbreak began in Bangladesh.

Given the Covid outbreak and a drastic credit demand fall, excess liquidity in the country's banking sector started to grow and reached Tk 2.31 lakh crore at the end of June 2021 as an impact of BB's expansionary monetary policy.

Since credit demand declined throughout FY21, the growth rate dropped to 8.35 in June 2021, 6.45 percentage points lower than the projection of 14.8 per cent. As banks were holding huge liquidity, they lowered deposits rates accordingly to reduce their interest expenses.

In just one and a half year of fixing the lending rate ceiling, the central bank in August came up with a new instruction on deposit rate where it barred banks from setting the interest rate of individual term deposits lower than the inflation rate.

Even though bankers were against the BB move, BB remained strict in its decision. The bankers said that the weighted average deposit rates of banks would increase gradually when they would implement the instruction of the central bank.

The BB data also showed that the weighted average lending rates of 17 banks even dropped below 7 per cent in July 2021.

Bankers said lending rate in banks would increase with the restoration of normal business and economic activities. An increase in lending by banks would ultimately increase banks' craving haunt for deposits, they said.













