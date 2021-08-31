Fraudulence big problem in banking industry, economy: Webinar

Speakers at a webinar put emphasis on paying much more attention on checking fraudulence as it leads to loss of huge amount of money in the banking industry and economy.

They said fraudulence has been one of the most problematic and unsolvable matter for businesses all over the world for a long.

The speakers said this at a virtual webinar on "Forensic Accounting and Audit" organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), said a press release on Sunday.

Dr. Md. Mozammel Haque Khan, commissioner (Enquiry) of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), attended the webinar as the chief guest.

Md. Masud Biswas, executive director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence unit (BFIU), Bangladesh Bank and Mustafa Surka, Partner, Forensic Services, KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, India participated in the webinar as panel speakers.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru delivered welcome speech while Council Member and former President A F Nesaruddin presided over the webinar as the session chairman.

Mohammad Al Maruf Khan, partner of Howladar Yunus & Co. Chartered Accountants and Hemal Modi, partner of Sharp & Tannan Associates, Vadodara, Gujarat, India jointly presented the keynote paper.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mozammel Haque Khan said, "In our country fraudulence mainly occurs in the banking sector. It varies widely in nature, character and method of perpetration."

He said management fraudulence is a kind of fraud frequently committed by management staff of a reporting entity. As management fraudulence is normally committed by persons in position of trust, they have the authority to override internal controls.

"Fraudulence has been one of the most problematic and unsolvable matter for business all over the world for a long time. There has been a need for much more attention as frauds lead to loss of huge amount of money in the banking industry and nation's economy," Mozammel added.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru said a forensic accounting audit requires some unique protocols. "This process involves an initial investigation, information reporting, and a final litigation," he further said.

He said it is important to have an inquisitive mind-set, good attention to details and an ability to process large volumes of data while having a solid understanding of accounting principles and legal concepts. -BSS







