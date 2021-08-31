Walton signs HCFC phase-out agreement with DoE



DoE Director General Md Ashraf Uddin and Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director Golam Murshed sign a deal on behalf of their respective entities in Dhaka on Sunday.

Golam Murshed said, "We know that chlorofluorocarbon gas is harmful to the environment. Thanks to the DoE and the UNDP for taking the initiative to cut the use and emission of this gas. We will do our best to implement the HCFC phase-out project successfully."

"Earlier, Walton implemented the world's first HFC phase-out project with the support of the DoE and the UNDP. Under this project, eco-friendly HC-600a (isobutene) refrigerant is being used instead of HFC-134a refrigerant in refrigerators and compressors. The successful implementation of the project has reduced the annual emissions of about 230 metric tonnes of HFC gas into the atmosphere," he added.

To phase out the production of ozone-depleting substances in AC manufacturing, the DoE undertook the "HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan (HPMP) Stage-II" with support from the UNDP.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries and five other enterprises took part in the two-year project to completely phase out the production of HCFC refrigerants.

Under the project, Walton will implement technology conversion of R-22 refrigerant to the environmentally friendly R-290 and R-32 refrigerants in its two production lines for ACs.

The implementation of this new project will further reduce the emission of ozone-depleting potential substances by about 12.22 tonnes, according to a media statement. -UNB



