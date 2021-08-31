realme brings laptop for tech-savvy youth

Youth-centric smartphone brand realme has recently launched its first laptop 'realme Book Slim' for the tech-savvy youth in the Bangladeshi market to meet their rising technological needs.

According to a recent report by Canalys, realme has become the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. Of late, realme has also entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy to bring more AIoT products to young consumers.

Coming with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity, realme Book Slim is available in two colors - blue and grey and two variants. Tech enthusiasts can purchase the first laptop of realme at an exciting price of BDT 55,999 only (i3/8GB/256GB variant) and BDT 65,999 only (i5/8GB/512GB variant). To buy this laptop, click - https://cutt.ly/BuyNow_realme_BookSlim.

As part of it, they have recently brought its first laptop 'realme Book Slim' for the users to ameliorate their lifestyle. To know details, visit - https://cutt.ly/BuyNow_realme_BookSlim.

Tim Shao, Managing Director of realme Bangladesh, said on this occasion, "Apart from smartphones, realme as a youth-favorite brand will bring more lifestyle-related products that will add value to the lives of the youth and enhance their lifestyle."

realme Book Slim comes with 14-inch IPS full screen, 2K full vision display (the only laptop in this price range to come with such specification) and 3:2 screen ratio, offering a wide viewing angle to the users. Coming with only 14.9 millimeters thickness and a weight of only 1.38 kilograms, realme Book Slim is equipped with 11th Gen Intel® Core Processor. With the help of 65W Super-Fast Charge, the users can enjoy up to 11 hours of battery life and it can be charged up to 50% in only 30 minutes. The laptop comes with pre-installed original Windows 10 that is upgradable to Windows 11 and the users can enjoy other exciting features such as 2 in 1 fingerprint power button, a three-level backlit keyboard and fast file interchange option.

Facilitated with HARMAN DTS HD stereo sound effect, realme Book Slim comes with immersive and crystal-clear sound. It also has built-in HD camera to make the communication more convenient and effective for the users. With the help of a brand new function called PC Connect, the users can connect their smartphone and computer. This new laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 technology, which is 2.7 times faster than the previous generation.





