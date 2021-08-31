Synesis IT to maintain National Skills Portal



Synesis IT Limited Managing Director Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury and Md. Nurul Amin Member (Administration and Finance) Joint Secretary shake hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective institutions in Dhaka on Monday.

Through this agreement, Synesis IT has started the recruitment process for the purchase of consulting services titled "Establishment, Operation and Maintenance of National Skills Portal" from October 29, next, says a press release.

Under this agreement, National Skills Development Authority will provide information on national and international labour market demand forecasts and establishment of sector-based skills database, registration of skill development training institutes, performance indicators for public-private training institutes for creation of skilled human resources, formulation and implementation of uniform training curriculum. Synesis IT will provide all kinds of technical support, including program coordination and evaluation.

On behalf of Synesis IT Limited Managing Director, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury signed the agreement and Md. Nurul Amin, Member (Administration and Finance), Joint Secretary signed the agreement on behalf of National Skills Development Authority.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Executive Chairman (Secretary) of the National Skills Development Authority Dulal Krishna Saha, Member (Administration and Finance) Joint Secretary Md. Nurul Amin, Member (Planning and Skills) Joint Secretary Alif Rudaba, Director (Finance) Dr. Jahangir Hossain, Deputy Director (HRM & Procurement) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, and from Synesis IT Limited Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Ziaur Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Business Development, and Mamunur Rahman, IT Consultant.

Synesis IT Limited is a leading IT company in Bangladesh certified in CMMI Level 3, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001. With more than 15 years of experience, Synesis IT has more than 550 employees who are contributing to the development of the country with their skills. With the help of diverse team members, Synesis IT is providing high quality services to large corporations of the country including government, non-government organizations, educational institutions, industrial organizations, NGOs. In addition, the Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform (CBVMP) project adopted by the BTRC has already won the "World Summit on Information Society-WCIS / WSIS Winner Award-2021", "BASIS National ICT Award 2020" and ITU Telecom Award 2019.

It may be mentioned that, the National Skills Development Authority is working to implement SDG by 2030 and transform this country into a developed country by 2041 to create skilled manpower and ensure their employment. There is already a huge demand for skilled manpower in the domestic and international labor market. In response to this demand, the National Skills Development Authority Act, 2018 Bill was passed in the Parliament on September 18, 2018 to provide skilled manpower.



