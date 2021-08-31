Video
BD-India air bubble pact to resume from September 3

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

The India's Civil Aviation Ministry has announced that India and Bangladesh are all set to resume air bubble arrangement from September 3.
India-Bangladesh air bubble will operate until international flights resume. India recently banned scheduled international flights until September 30.
The regular scheduled flights were suspended in March last year after the outbreak of the Coronavirus. According to Rajeev Jain, Additional Director General (Media and Communications), the domestic carriers that will be operating to Dhaka would be SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo.
India has been connecting with international countries in the form of air bubbles ever since the scheduled international flights have been banned. The air bubble pact with Bangladesh first came into effect on October 28, 2020. That was valid until March 27, 2021. India had an air bubble pact with more than 25 countries.
It has been reported that under the air bubble pact, international flights can be operated into each other's territories. But this is subject to certain conditions.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation letter announcing this air bubble pact read, "Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Therefore instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft it is proposed that the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat capacity of the aircraft (say 90 per cent or 95 per cent)."      -Times Travel (India)


