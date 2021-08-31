Video
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Correspondent

 

Nine more services have been added to One Stop Service (OSS) portal of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in a bid to provide quick and easy services under one roof top facilities to local and foreign investors.
These services have been added following signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between BIDA and five other organizations, said a press release.
The MoU signing ceremony was held at the office of BIDA in the city's Agargaon area in presence of BIDA executive chairman Sirazul Islam.
The organizations signed agreement with BIDA include Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
It also include Eastern Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. The CCCI and FICCI will provide membership certificates to the investors as well as renew their membership apart from giving certificates of origin.
The three banks -- Eastern Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited -- will provide the scope for opening up bank accounts through online to the investors through BIDA.
Speaking on the occasion, BIDA Executive Chairman Sirazul Islam said with the latest MoUs, BIDA has so far signed MoUs with 30 organizations through which some 51 services of 16 entities have been brought under OSS.
With the introduction of OSS in 2019, it has been possible to provide some 25,000 services to the investors through online.
BIDA Director General Nikhil Kumar Das, Director Jiban Krishna Saha Roy, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, FICCI President Rupali Chowdhury, MCCI President Barrister Nihad Kabir spoke on the occasion.
Eastern Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Ahmed Shahin, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah, and Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Limited CEO Enamul Haque Bijoy also spoke in the event.







