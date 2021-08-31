

UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups

Dickson said this while addressing the virtual dialogue titled "Bangladesh-UK trade and investment cooperation: service sector perspective" as the chief guest held on Monday organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), said a DCCI release.

He said the commercial relation between Bangladesh and UK is very good. "UK is the second largest investor in Bangladesh," Dickson said.

Noting that the Bangladeshi IT market would be an interesting market for UK, Dickson said services sectors like finance, healthcare, education and technology would be some emerging sectors where the future lies.

He further suggested to address the issues to improve in the ease of doing business index to attract more FDI.

"Concerted efforts both from the government and private sector will boost bilateral trade opportunities," mentioned the British High Commissioner.

Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS said IT and ITES posted $1.3 billion export while the domestic market of IT/ITES is of about $1.4 billion. "Around 13% of IT/ITES products from Bangladesh go to the UK,"he informed.

He also said that worldwide there is big demand of IT graduates. "At present more than 40 offshore development centres have started working in Bangladesh," he mentioned.

Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority said that 8 high-tech parks are ready to accommodate investors.

He said Bangladesh's annual demand for new handsets is 3.5 crore out of which local factories are supplying over 75 lakh. Some 160 companies have already invested in the high-tech parks which created employment of 21079 people. "By the year 2025, about Taka 4000 crore will be invested in the high-tech parks," he added.

BSS adds: Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and Managing Director, SBK Tech Ventures said venture capitals can look into Bangladesh where India raised $20 billion venture capital funding. Bangladeshi startups are very good and need investors.

Faqueer Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director, MF Asia Ltd. said Bangladeshi IT companies can support British companies especially in the post-Brexit situation.

Mentioning that British Companies can buy software from Bangladesh, Tanvir also invited British companies to invest in Bangladesh.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his opening remarks said The UK is a large trading partner of Bangladesh as the bilateral trade is around $4.2 billion.

He requested that in the new normal era, British government can ensure liberal tariff and trading ecosystem to support investment in wide-ranging service sector.

The DCCI President also requested the UK government to retain GSP facility for export growth in post-Brexit time until both countries agree for FTA to deepen economic fraternity.

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin gave the vote of thanks. -BSS









