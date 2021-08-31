Cost of Dhaka river bank project to rise by Tk 332.62cr to Tk 1161.62cr

The cost of Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakshya and Balu river banks protection projects has been proposed to rise by Taka 332.55 crore to Taka 1161.62 crore from original cost of Taka 848.55 crore. The cost escalation is reported at 39.21 percent. The project tenure is also going to increase by one year.

The project titled 'Installation of Pillars on the banks of Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakshya and Balu rivers, construction of ancillary infrastructure including shore protection, work-ways and jetties' (Phase II) has been proposed to the Planning Commission. Earlier, on May 22, ECNEC approved the implementation from July 2018 to July 2018.

Some new work components also have been proposed along with reduction of cost and some revision of the project components.

Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) held on December 15 last year reviewed the project after receiving proposals from the Ministry of Shipping.

It is likely to be placed before the upcoming ECNEC meeting tomorrow with compliance of some recommendation for changes. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is mandated to implement the project.

The project aims at preventing illegal occupation of the river banks and to enhance the beauty of the unoccupied part. Also environment development on both banks of these rivers is on card. It also includes infrastructure development on the river-free shoreline, increasing the novelty, depth and breadth of the rivers and reducing river water pollution.

In the project area, 52 km walkway will be constructed on the banks of Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakshya and Balu rivers.

The reasons given for the revision of the project include construction of 21 km parking yard, 2.35 km jetty of Bulder Protection -- 35 km adjacent to the walkway and four ghats for passenger service in Sadarghat and Keraniganj areas.

Sources said rate schedule change and increase in cost of some existing work components, inclusion of pontoon, walking bridge, railing, boundary wall, boundary pillar and reduction in quantity of some components mainly require up and down cost revision. Soil excavation work has increased.

Mamun-al-Rashid, Member (Secretary) of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission said if implemented, the project would prevent illegal occupation of the four river banks around the capital.







